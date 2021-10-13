LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $86,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

