Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LON LUCE opened at GBX 321.34 ($4.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.08. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a market cap of £516.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

