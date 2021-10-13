Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.82% from the stock’s previous close.
LON LUCE opened at GBX 321.34 ($4.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.08. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a market cap of £516.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.
Luceco Company Profile
