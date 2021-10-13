Lumina Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. QIAGEN accounts for about 0.2% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.