Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $594.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.