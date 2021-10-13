Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magna is battling the global shortage of semiconductor supply which is currently prevalent in the auto sector. Consequently, Magna has lowered 2021 light vehicle production (LVP) forecasts for North America and Europe by 1.2 million and 400,000 units, respectively. Trimmed 2021 earnings and sales outlook have dampened investors’ faith in the stock. It now expects full-year 2021 revenues in the band of $38-$39.5 billion, down from the previous view of $40.2-$41.8 billion. Soaring costs of commodities like resin and steel and rising labor and launch costs have increased manufacturing costs of the company. Further, Magna is set to invest heavily in order to develop technologically advanced products. Resultantly, Magna’s margins are under pressure. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

NYSE:MGA opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. Magna International has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Magna International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 13.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

