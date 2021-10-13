Magna International (TSE:MG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Barclays

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from C$92.00 to C$83.00 and set a “market perfom” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.10.

MG traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 142,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$65.92 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.72.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 10.7100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

