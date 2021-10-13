Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.