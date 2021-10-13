Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

