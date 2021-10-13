Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MPFRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mapfre stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

