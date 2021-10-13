Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.63

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

