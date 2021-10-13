Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Raymond James

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Maricann Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

About Maricann Group

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

