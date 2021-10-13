Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.88

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and traded as high as $85.15. Marubeni shares last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 2,117 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARUY. Mizuho upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

