Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

