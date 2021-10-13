Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $38.03 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Encompass Health worth $38,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

