Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $40.95 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $40,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 330,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Entergy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,208,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,523,000 after buying an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

NYSE ETR opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.