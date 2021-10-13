Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 365 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Avalara worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 602.8% during the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.86. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -173.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

