Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 916,424 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916,424 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $30,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

