Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 738,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,343,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.85% of Alkami Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKT. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581.

Shares of ALKT opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

