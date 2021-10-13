Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 180,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,224,297 shares.The stock last traded at $81.85 and had previously closed at $81.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35,528.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,834,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 800.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,509,000 after buying an additional 1,528,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,271,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,638,000 after buying an additional 1,169,239 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $55,060,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $52,638,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

