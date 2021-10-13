Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.87. 342,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

