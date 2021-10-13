McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 115.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.33. 93,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.42 and its 200 day moving average is $235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.