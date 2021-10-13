McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. The company has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.99. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.