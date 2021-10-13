Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $788.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.