Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Up to $98.27

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.27, but opened at $102.19. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $98.21, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 197,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

