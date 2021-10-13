Methode Electronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,829 shares of company stock worth $662,361. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

