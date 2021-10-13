MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,417. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 416,493 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,129,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.