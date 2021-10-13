MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $23.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005161 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041815 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

