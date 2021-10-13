Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $193.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.