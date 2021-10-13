Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,925. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,028. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

