Mina Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $55.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00007285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00072371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00117415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.74 or 0.99526900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.01 or 0.06119473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 263,253,119 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.