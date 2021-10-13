MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.52

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.52 and traded as low as $47.71. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 449 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

