Mirova Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mirova grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,441,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.05. 13,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.87 and a 200 day moving average of $224.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.