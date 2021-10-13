Mirova Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mirova increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in 3M were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $176.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,285. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

