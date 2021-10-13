Mirova Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mirova increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

Shares of SEDG traded up $5.39 on Wednesday, reaching $303.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.17 and a 200 day moving average of $263.09. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

