Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $181.03 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

