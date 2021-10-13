Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,353 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $126,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 502,497 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. 108,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,390. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.