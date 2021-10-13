MONK Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $600,061.44 and $1,354.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004583 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.