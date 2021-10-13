Morgan Stanley Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,790.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,882.57.

NYSE CMG traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $1,803.15. 1,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,355. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,880.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,629.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

