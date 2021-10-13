MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

MOR opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

