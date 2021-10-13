Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MHGVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mowi ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cheuvreux cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MHGVY opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

