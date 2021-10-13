MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.15. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 14,258 shares trading hands.
Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $661.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
