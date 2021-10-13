MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.15. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 14,258 shares trading hands.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $661.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

