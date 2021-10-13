M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTB stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

