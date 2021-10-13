MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €241.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTX. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €190.70 ($224.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €197.86 and a 200-day moving average of €203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.