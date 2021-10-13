Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €278.17 ($327.25).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €297.00 ($349.41) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

