Murchinson Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,686,666 Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,686,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,694,000. Humanigen makes up about 16.8% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 394,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 257,687 shares of company stock worth $4,407,552 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN remained flat at $$6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $377.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.94. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

