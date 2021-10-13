Murchinson Ltd. Makes New $377,000 Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,761. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $247.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

