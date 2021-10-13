Murchinson Ltd. Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Globis Acquisition comprises about 1.8% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 3.32% of Globis Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $499,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,955,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,587,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

GLAQ remained flat at $$10.04 on Wednesday. 604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,318. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

