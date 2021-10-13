Nasdaq (NDAQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDAQ stock opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $202.50. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.41 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

