National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.09

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.09 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.568 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

