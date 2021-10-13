National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Down 0.2%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.92. 649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.